Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Jerry Jeudy and the Cleveland Browns will meet the Chicago Bears and their 21st-ranked pass defense (224.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Jeudy a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Bears? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Jerry Jeudy Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.5

4.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 35.70

35.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

With 59.7 fantasy points in 2025 (4.6 per game), Jeudy is the 53rd-ranked player at the WR position and 191st among all players.

In his last three games, Jeudy has caught seven balls (on 12 targets) for 141 yards and one touchdown, good for 18.1 fantasy points (6.0 per game).

Jeudy has compiled 34.0 total fantasy points (6.8 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 16 balls (on 31 targets) for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

The highlight of Jeudy's fantasy season came against the New York Jets in Week 10, when he compiled 13.8 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in six balls (on 12 targets) for 78 yards and one touchdown.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has given up over 300 yards passing to just two players this season.

The Bears have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed at least three passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Chicago this season.

The Bears have given up a TD catch by 20 players this year.

Chicago has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to six players this season.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bears this season.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only two players this season.

