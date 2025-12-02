Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wideout Jerry Jeudy and the Cleveland Browns will play the Tennessee Titans, who have the 19th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (218.3 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Jeudy worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Titans? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Jerry Jeudy Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.4

4.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 35.14

35.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

Jeudy is currently the 67th-ranked fantasy player at his position (218th overall), putting up 46.1 total fantasy points (3.8 per game).

In his last three games, Jeudy has compiled 86 yards and zero scores on seven catches (14 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 6.6 fantasy points (2.2 per game) during that stretch.

Jeudy has been targeted 28 times, with 13 receptions for 164 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has posted 20.4 fantasy points (4.1 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Jeudy's fantasy season so far was Week 10 against the New York Jets, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 13.8 fantasy points.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has not allowed someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Tennessee has given up at least two TD passes to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Titans have allowed just one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Tennessee has given up over 100 yards receiving to just two players this season.

A total of 18 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Titans have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only two players this season.

A total of 14 players have run for at least one touchdown against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

