Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Cleveland Browns wideout Jerry Jeudy will match up with the 19th-ranked passing defense of the Las Vegas Raiders (219.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Jeudy for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Raiders? We've got stats and information for you below.

Jerry Jeudy Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.9

4.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 40.98

40.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

With 41.6 fantasy points in 2025 (4.2 per game), Jeudy is the 63rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 207th overall.

In his last three games, Jeudy has put up 15.9 fantasy points (5.3 per game), as he's converted 21 targets into nine catches for 99 yards and one TD.

Jeudy has tallied 159 receiving yards and one touchdown on 16 catches (38 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 21.9 (4.4 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Jeudy's fantasy season was a Week 10 outburst against the New York Jets, a matchup in which he tallied 13.8 fantasy points

Raiders Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Las Vegas this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed four players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Raiders have allowed just two players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed a TD catch by 15 players this season.

Las Vegas has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Raiders' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Las Vegas has given up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this season.

Only two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Raiders this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jerry Jeudy?