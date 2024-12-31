Jerome Ford Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns RB Jerome Ford will match up with the top-ranked tun defense of the Baltimore Ravens (81.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Is Ford a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Ravens? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Ford vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens Game Day: January 4, 2025

January 4, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.9

4.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.5

5.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 32.08

32.08 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

0.12 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.93

7.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Ford Fantasy Performance

With 97.0 fantasy points in 2024 (6.9 per game), Ford is the 35th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 144th overall.

Looking at his last three games, Ford has totaled 37.7 fantasy points (12.6 per game) as he's run for 198 yards and scored two touchdowns on 24 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 59 yards on seven grabs (seven targets).

Ford has delivered 48.6 total fantasy points (9.7 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 43 times for 267 yards and two scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 99 yards on 11 receptions (12 targets).

The high point of Ford's fantasy season was a Week 16 outburst against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he posted 19.1 fantasy points (11 receptions, 92 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jerome Ford had his worst game of the season in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he tallied just 0.7 fantasy points (2 carries, 5 yards).

Ravens Defensive Performance

Five players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Baltimore has allowed seven players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has given up more than 100 yards receiving to six players this year.

A total of 19 players have caught a TD pass against the Ravens this season.

A total of six players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.

Baltimore has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Ravens have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

