Jerome Ford Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford will take on the team with last season's 16th-ranked rushing defense, the Dallas Cowboys (112.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Ford a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Cowboys? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Ford vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Dallas Cowboys

Cleveland Browns vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.40

11.40 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.77

68.77 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.05

15.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Ford 2023 Fantasy Performance

Ford was 19th at his position, and 53rd overall, with 167.2 fantasy points (9.8 per game) last year.

Ford picked up 24.1 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 64 yards; 2 receptions, 57 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 17 against the New York Jets, which was his best game last season.

In Week 2 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ford put up 21.1 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), via this stat line: 16 carries, 106 yards; 3 receptions, 25 yards, 1 TD.

Ford picked up 1.6 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 36 yards -- in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

Ford collected 3.1 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 20 yards -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Last season, Dallas allowed two quarterbacks to record over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Cowboys allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Dallas allowed five players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Cowboys last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Dallas let two players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Cowboys allowed 17 players to haul in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Dallas last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the run game, one player compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Cowboys last season.

On the ground, Dallas allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the ground game, no player rushed for multiple scores against the Cowboys last year.

