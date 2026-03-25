Jazz vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Jazz vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (16-55) are underdogs (+5) in their attempt to stop a 16-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (21-51) at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at Delta Center. The contest airs on KJZZ, Jazz+, and MNMT. The point total is 240.5 for the matchup.

Jazz vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jazz -5 240.5 -198 +166

Jazz vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jazz win (65.7%)

Jazz vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Jazz have covered the spread 37 times this season (37-35-0).

The Wizards are 30-41-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Jazz games have hit the over 42 times out of 71 chances.

Wizards games this season have eclipsed the over/under 39 times in 71 opportunities (54.9%).

Utah has a worse record against the spread in home games (19-18-0) than it does in away games (18-17-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Jazz hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 26 times in 37 opportunities this season (70.3%). In away games, they have hit the over 16 times in 35 opportunities (45.7%).

This season, Washington is 18-19-0 at home against the spread (.486 winning percentage). On the road, it is 12-22-0 ATS (.353).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (54.1%, 20 of 37) compared to on the road (55.9%, 19 of 34).

Jazz Leaders

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 6.9 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the floor.

Isaiah Collier is averaging 11.7 points, 2.5 boards and 7.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Ace Bailey is averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Brice Sensabaugh's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.1% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Cody Williams' numbers on the season are 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the field.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Alex Sarr provides the Wizards 16.5 points, 7.4 boards and 2.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2 blocks.

The Wizards are receiving 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Bub Carrington.

The Wizards are getting 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Bilal Coulibaly.

The Wizards get 8.3 points per game from Justin Champagnie, plus 5.5 boards and 1.1 assists.

Tre Johnson averages 12.4 points, 2.8 boards and 2 assists. He is making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

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