Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 29

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KUNP, Jazz+, and KJZZ

The Portland Trail Blazers (2-2) visit the Utah Jazz (2-1) in a matchup of Northwest Division teams at Delta Center, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The Trail Blazers are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The point total is 232.5 for the matchup.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -2.5 232.5 -142 +120

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (55.4%)

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers put together a 46-35-1 record against the spread last season.

The Jazz's ATS record as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater was 37-39 last year.

Trail Blazers games hit the over 40 out of 82 times last season.

The Jazz had 47 of their 82 games go over the point total last year.

Portland owned a better record against the spread in home games (24-17-0) than it did in away games (22-18-1) last season.

In 2024-25 against the spread, Utah had a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-21-1 record) than on the road (.488, 20-21-0).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Damian Lillard averaged 24.9 points last season, plus 4.7 boards and 7.1 assists.

Deni Avdija collected 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game last season. He also averaged 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Shaedon Sharpe posted 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He sank 45.2% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.

Toumani Camara collected 11.3 points, 5.8 boards and 2.2 assists per game, plus 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.6 blocks.

Scoot Henderson recorded 12.7 points, 3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George averaged 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists last season, shooting 39.1% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made treys per game.

Walker Kessler recorded 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season, shooting 66.3% from the floor.

Isaiah Collier recorded 8.7 points last season, plus 6.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Kyle Filipowski's stats last season were 9.6 points, 6.1 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the floor and 35% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Lauri Markkanen put up 19 points, 5.9 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

