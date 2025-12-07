Jazz vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7

Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (22-1) are heavy favorites (-11.5) as they try to continue a seven-game road win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (8-14) on Sunday, December 7, 2025 at Delta Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSOK. The matchup has an over/under set at 236.5 points.

Jazz vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -11.5 236.5 -621 +460

Jazz vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (82%)

Jazz vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 12 times over 23 games with a set spread.

The Jazz have 12 wins against the spread in 22 games this year.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 13 times out of 22 chances this season.

The Jazz have hit the over 63.6% of the time this season (14 of 22 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered six times in 11 opportunities at home, and it has covered six times in 12 opportunities on the road.

At home, the Thunder exceed the over/under 54.5% of the time (six of 11 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, topping the total in 58.3% of games (seven of 12).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.750, 9-3-0 record) than on the road (.300, 3-7-0).

Jazz games have gone above the over/under 75% of the time at home (nine of 12), and 50% of the time away (five of 10).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.8 points, 6.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 18.2 points, 8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (10th in league).

Ajay Mitchell averages 14.7 points, 3.3 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cason Wallace averages 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 37.4% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Jaylin Williams is averaging 5.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

Lauri Markkanen averages 27.6 points for the Jazz, plus 6.5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 22.9 points, 3.8 boards and 6.9 assists per game. He is draining 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 triples.

Per game, Jusuf Nurkic gives the Jazz 8.2 points, 9.3 boards and 3.8 assists, plus 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kyle Filipowski averages 9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.

Ace Bailey's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 3.4 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He is making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

