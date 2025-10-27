Jazz vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 27

Jazz vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Monday, October 27, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (1-2) square off against the Utah Jazz (1-1) as just 1-point favorites on Monday, October 27, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup has an over/under set at 232.5 points.

Jazz vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -1 232.5 -112 -104

Jazz vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (56.1%)

Jazz vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

The Jazz went 38-40-1 as underdogs of 1 point or more last season.

A total of 43 Suns games last season went over the point total.

There were 47 Jazz games (out of 82) that hit the over last year.

Against the spread last year, Phoenix performed worse when played at home, covering 14 times in 41 home games, and 16 times in 41 road games.

Against the spread last season, Utah had better results on the road (20-21-0) than at home (19-21-1).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker recorded 25.6 points last year, plus 4.1 boards and 7.1 assists.

Jalen Green put up 21 points, 4.6 boards and 3.4 assists. He sank 42.3% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

Dillon Brooks' stats last season included 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He made 42.9% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Royce O'Neale collected 9.1 points, 4.7 boards and 2.2 assists. He sank 42.3% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Mark Williams' stats last season included 15.3 points, 10.2 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He sank 60.4% of his shots from the floor.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George's numbers last season were 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 39.1% from the field and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Walker Kessler's numbers last season were 11.1 points, 12.2 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 66.3% from the field.

Isaiah Collier collected 8.7 points last season, plus 6.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Kyle Filipowski posted 9.6 points, 6.1 boards and 1.9 assists.

Lauri Markkanen averaged 19 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

