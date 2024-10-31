Jazz vs. Spurs NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 31

Jazz vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and FDSSW

The Utah Jazz (0-4) are favored (-2) to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (1-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at Delta Center. The contest airs on KJZZ and FDSSW. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Jazz vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jazz -2 -108 -112 225.5 -110 -110 -130 +110

Jazz vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jazz win (69.7%)

Jazz vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Jazz put together a 42-40-0 ATS record last year.

The Spurs' ATS record as underdogs of 2 points or more was 36-36-1 last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 45 times in Jazz games.

There were 39 Spurs games (out of 82) that hit the over last year.

Against the spread last season, Utah performed better at home, covering 24 times in 41 home games, and 18 times in 41 road games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, San Antonio had a lower winning percentage at home (.512, 21-19-1 record) than on the road (.537, 22-19-0).

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Collin Sexton provided points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists last year. He also averaged 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Lauri Markkanen's numbers last season were 23.2 points, 8.2 boards and 2 assists per contest. He drained 48% of his shots from the field and 39.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.2 treys.

John Collins' stats last season included 15.1 points, 8.5 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. He sank 53.2% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Keyonte George averaged 13 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He sank 39.1% of his shots from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

Jordan Clarkson averaged 17.1 points, 3.4 boards and 5 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama recorded 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocked shots (first in league).

Devin Vassell's numbers last season were 19.5 points, 3.8 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Tre Jones posted 10 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists. At the other end, he posted 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson put up 15.7 points, 2.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Jeremy Sochan posted 11.6 points, 3.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

