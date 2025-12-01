Jazz vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 1

Jazz vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 1, 2025

Monday, December 1, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: SCHN, KJZZ, and Jazz+

The Houston Rockets (13-4) are heavily favored (by 12.5 points) to extend a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (6-13) on Monday, December 1, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET. The point total is 232.5 in the matchup.

Jazz vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -12.5 232.5 -699 +500

Jazz vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (76.4%)

Jazz vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread in a game 12 times this season (12-5-0).

The Jazz have 10 wins against the spread in 19 games this year.

This season, 10 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total out of 19 chances.

Jazz games this year have hit the over on 11 of 19 set point totals (57.9%).

In home games, Houston owns a worse record against the spread (3-4-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (9-1-0).

The Rockets have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (57.1%) than road games (60%).

This year, Utah is 8-3-0 at home against the spread (.727 winning percentage). Away, it is 2-6-0 ATS (.250).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under more often at home (eight times out of 11) than on the road (three of eight) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 22.3 points, 9.1 boards and 6.9 assists.

Amen Thompson averages 16.7 points, 6.9 boards and 5.3 assists.

Kevin Durant averages 24.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 38.6% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 15.1 points, 6.4 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 45% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

Lauri Markkanen averages 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is also draining 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per contest (ninth in league).

The Jazz are receiving 22.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game from Keyonte George.

The Jazz are receiving 7.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Jusuf Nurkic.

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 5.9 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 43.5% of his shots from the floor.

Ace Bailey's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 3.4 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

