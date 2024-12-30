Jazz vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 30

Jazz vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and ALT

The Utah Jazz (7-23) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (17-13) on Monday, December 30, 2024 at Delta Center as 8-point underdogs. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and ALT. The over/under in the matchup is 239.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -8 239 -319 +260

Jazz vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (70.1%)

Jazz vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 12 times this season (12-17-1).

The Jazz are 14-15-1 against the spread this season.

This season, 20 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total.

Jazz games this season have gone over the total in 16 of 30 opportunities (53.3%).

Against the spread, Denver has performed better at home, covering six times in 14 home games, and six times in 16 road games.

At home, the Nuggets exceed the over/under 64.3% of the time (nine of 14 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, going over the total in 68.8% of games (11 of 16).

This year, Utah is 4-8-1 at home against the spread (.308 winning percentage). Away, it is 10-7-0 ATS (.588).

In terms of the over/under, Jazz games have gone over less often at home (four of 13, 30.8%) than away (12 of 17, 70.6%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 30.8 points, 12.5 boards and 9.5 assists, shooting 57.1% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc (first in NBA), with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.6 points, 2.7 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

Jamal Murray is averaging 19.8 points, 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 12.0 points, 4.4 boards and 6.4 assists.

Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 4.9 boards and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 55.0% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.0 made treys.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins is averaging 17.7 points, 8.2 boards and 2.5 assists for the Jazz.

Per game, Lauri Markkanen provides the Jazz 19.7 points, 6.5 boards and 2.0 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Jazz receive 17.3 points per game from Collin Sexton, plus 2.6 boards and 3.8 assists.

Walker Kessler averages 10.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is draining 69.7% of his shots from the field.

Keyonte George averages 16.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He is draining 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

