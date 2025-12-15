Jazz vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 15

Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 15, 2025

Monday, December 15, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and KFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (10-16) take the court against the Utah Jazz (9-15) as only 2-point favorites on Monday, December 15, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET on KJZZ and KFAA. The point total in the matchup is 237.5.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -2 237.5 -132 +112

Jazz vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (59.2%)

Jazz vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have gone 12-13-1 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have played 24 games, with 13 wins against the spread.

Mavericks games have gone over the total 12 times out of 24 chances this season.

Jazz games this season have gone over the total in 15 of 24 opportunities (62.5%).

Dallas has done a better job covering the spread in away games (5-5-0) than it has at home (7-8-1).

The Mavericks have exceeded the total in seven of 16 home games (43.8%). They've done better on the road, eclipsing the total in five of 10 matchups (50%).

Against the spread, Utah has been better at home (9-4-0) than on the road (4-7-0).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (nine times out of 13) than away (six of 11) this season.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg is averaging 17.5 points, 3.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the field and 32.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Naji Marshall averages 12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Brandon Williams is averaging 10.8 points, 2.5 boards and 4.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Max Christie is averaging 12 points, 1.9 assists and 3.3 boards.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Lauri Markkanen gets the Jazz 27.6 points, 6.7 boards and 2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Jazz get 22.9 points per game from Keyonte George, plus 4 boards and 6.8 assists.

The Jazz get 8.4 points per game from Jusuf Nurkic, plus 9.6 boards and 3.9 assists.

Per game, Kyle Filipowski gets the Jazz 9.3 points, 6.3 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Jazz get 10.2 points per game from Ace Bailey, plus 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

