Jazz vs. Mavericks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 30

Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and KFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (11-8) are favored by 5.5 points against the Utah Jazz (4-14) on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on KJZZ and KFAA. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -5.5 232.5 -240 +198

Jazz vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (67.4%)

Jazz vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread 11 times over 19 games with a set spread.

The Jazz have played 18 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, Mavericks games have hit the over 11 times out of 18 chances.

Jazz games this season have gone over the total in eight of 18 opportunities (44.4%).

Against the spread, Dallas has fared better at home, covering six times in 10 home games, and five times in nine road games.

When it comes to point totals, the Mavericks hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total four times in 10 opportunities this season (40%). In road games, they have hit the over seven times in nine opportunities (77.8%).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .222 (2-6-1). On the road, it is .556 (5-4-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (33.3%, three of nine) than on the road (55.6%, five of nine).

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving averages 24.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Luka Doncic averages 28.1 points, 7.6 boards and 7.6 assists, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 32.4% from downtown, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 12.3 points, 6.7 boards and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington is averaging 12.1 points, 2.1 assists and 8.9 boards.

Naji Marshall is averaging 12 points, 2.5 assists and 3.5 boards.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins averages 17.9 points, 8.8 boards and 2.5 assists. He is also draining 54.4% of his shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per contest.

Per game, Keyonte George gets the Jazz 16.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Collin Sexton provides the Jazz 17.2 points, 2.4 boards and 3.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Jazz get 19.5 points per game from Lauri Markkanen, plus 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Walker Kessler averages 9.7 points, 10.4 boards and 1.4 assists. He is draining 69.9% of his shots from the field.

