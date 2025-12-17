Jazz vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Thursday, December 18, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and SportsNet LA

Two of the NBA's top scorers square off when Luka Doncic (first, 34.7 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (18-7) visit Lauri Markkanen (ninth, 27.8 PPG) and the Utah Jazz (10-15) on Thursday, December 18, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers are 6.5-point favorites. The point total in the matchup is set at 242.5.

Jazz vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -6.5 242.5 -245 +200

Jazz vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (65%)

Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers are 16-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have 14 wins against the spread in 25 games this year.

Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 17 times this season.

The Jazz have gone over the point total 64% of the time this season (16 of 25 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in road games (10-4-0) than it has in home games (6-5-0).

The Lakers have exceeded the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 11 of 11 home matchups (100%). In road games, they have hit the over in six of 14 games (42.9%).

This year, Utah is 10-4-0 at home against the spread (.714 winning percentage). On the road, it is 4-7-0 ATS (.364).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (10 times out of 14) than away (six of 11) this year.

Lakers Leaders

Doncic is averaging 34.7 points, 8.8 assists and 8.7 boards.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 9 boards and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 71% from the floor (second in league).

Rui Hachimura averages 13.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Jake Laravia is averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 boards and 1.7 assists.

LeBron James is averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 assists and 5.7 boards.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Markkanen provides the Jazz 27.8 points, 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Keyonte George gives the Jazz 23.5 points, 4 boards and 6.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Jazz receive 8.4 points per game from Jusuf Nurkic, plus 9.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

The Jazz are getting 10 points, 6.4 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Kyle Filipowski.

Per game, Ace Bailey provides the Jazz 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

