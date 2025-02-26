Jazz vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26

Jazz vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: NBCS-CA and KJZZ

The Sacramento Kings (29-28) play the Utah Jazz (14-43) as 8.5-point favorites on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and KJZZ. The matchup's point total is set at 235.5.

Jazz vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -8.5 235.5 -340 +275

Jazz vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (64.2%)

Jazz vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings are 21-33-3 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 29-27-1 this year.

This season, 33 of the Kings' games have gone over the point total.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in 33 of 57 opportunities (57.9%).

In home games, Sacramento sports a worse record against the spread (10-18-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (11-15-2).

The Kings have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (58.6%) than road tilts (57.1%).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results on the road (15-14-0) than at home (14-13-1).

In terms of the over/under, Jazz games have finished over less often at home (14 of 28, 50%) than away (19 of 29, 65.5%).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20 points, 14.5 boards and 6.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Zach LaVine is averaging 23.8 points, 4.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.1 points, 3.9 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Malik Monk is averaging 17.9 points, 5.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Keegan Murray averages 12 points, 7 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George averages 16.9 points, 3.7 boards and 5.9 assists. He is also sinking 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Isaiah Collier's numbers on the season are 7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6 assists per contest. He is draining 40.4% of his shots from the field.

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 7 points, 4.9 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. He is making 51.5% of his shots from the floor.

Brice Sensabaugh averages 9.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is draining 44.6% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Jazz receive 7.5 points per game from Johnny Juzang, plus 2.6 boards and 1 assists.

