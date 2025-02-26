NBA
Jazz vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26
Jazz vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and KJZZ
The Sacramento Kings (29-28) play the Utah Jazz (14-43) as 8.5-point favorites on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and KJZZ. The matchup's point total is set at 235.5.
Jazz vs. Kings Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Kings
|-8.5
|235.5
|-340
|+275
Jazz vs. Kings Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kings win (64.2%)
Jazz vs. Kings Betting Trends
- The Kings are 21-33-3 against the spread this season.
- Against the spread, the Jazz are 29-27-1 this year.
- This season, 33 of the Kings' games have gone over the point total.
- Jazz games this year have gone over the total in 33 of 57 opportunities (57.9%).
- In home games, Sacramento sports a worse record against the spread (10-18-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (11-15-2).
- The Kings have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (58.6%) than road tilts (57.1%).
- Against the spread, Utah has had better results on the road (15-14-0) than at home (14-13-1).
- In terms of the over/under, Jazz games have finished over less often at home (14 of 28, 50%) than away (19 of 29, 65.5%).
Kings Leaders
- Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20 points, 14.5 boards and 6.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Zach LaVine is averaging 23.8 points, 4.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
- DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.1 points, 3.9 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Malik Monk is averaging 17.9 points, 5.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds.
- Keegan Murray averages 12 points, 7 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
Jazz Leaders
- Keyonte George averages 16.9 points, 3.7 boards and 5.9 assists. He is also sinking 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.
- Isaiah Collier's numbers on the season are 7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6 assists per contest. He is draining 40.4% of his shots from the field.
- Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 7 points, 4.9 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. He is making 51.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Brice Sensabaugh averages 9.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is draining 44.6% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- The Jazz receive 7.5 points per game from Johnny Juzang, plus 2.6 boards and 1 assists.
