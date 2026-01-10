Jazz vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

Jazz vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: FDSSE, KJZZ, and Jazz+

The Charlotte Hornets (13-25) are favored by 3.5 points against the Utah Jazz (13-24) on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE, KJZZ, and Jazz+. The over/under in the matchup is 240.5.

Jazz vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -3.5 240.5 -164 +138

Jazz vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hornets win (54.4%)

Jazz vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread in a matchup 22 times this season (22-16-0).

The Jazz are 21-16-0 against the spread this year.

Hornets games have gone over the total 14 times out of 37 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in 23 of 37 opportunities (62.2%).

Charlotte has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (57.9%). It has covered 11 times in 19 games at home and 11 times in 19 games on the road.

The Hornets have exceeded the over/under in the same percentage of games at home as road games (36.8%).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .700 (14-6-0). Away, it is .412 (7-10-0).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have finished over more frequently at home (15 of 20, 75%) than on the road (eight of 17, 47.1%).

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 19.9 points, 6.4 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.3 points, 3.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

LaMelo Ball is averaging 20 points, 7.9 assists and 5 boards.

Moussa Diabate is averaging 8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Collin Sexton's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George is averaging 24.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Jazz.

The Jazz are getting 27.9 points, 7 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Lauri Markkanen.

The Jazz are getting 10.4 points, 9.8 boards and 4.4 assists per game from Jusuf Nurkic.

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 6 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is draining 46.2% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz get 8.3 points per game from Isaiah Collier, plus 2.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

