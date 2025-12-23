Jazz vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSSE

The Utah Jazz (10-18) are 2.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (13-16) on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at Delta Center. The game airs at 9 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSSE. The matchup's over/under is 243.5.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -2.5 243.5 -144 +122

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (68.2%)

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread 13 times over 29 games with a set spread.

The Jazz have 16 wins against the spread in 28 games this season.

This season, Grizzlies games have hit the over 10 times out of 28 chances.

The Jazz have gone over the point total 64.3% of the time this season (18 of 28 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Memphis has performed worse at home, covering six times in 14 home games, and seven times in 15 road games.

In terms of over/unders, the Grizzlies hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total six times in 14 opportunities this season (42.9%). In road games, they have hit the over four times in 15 opportunities (26.7%).

This year, Utah is 12-4-0 at home against the spread (.750 winning percentage). On the road, it is 4-8-0 ATS (.333).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have gone over 12 of 16 times at home (75%), and six of 12 away (50%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Santi Aldama is averaging 13.6 points, 2.8 assists and 6.6 boards.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 17.7 points, 5.3 boards and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Cedric Coward is averaging 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Cam Spencer's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 2.3 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 50% from downtown (second in league), with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Jock Landale is averaging 10.8 points, 5.9 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George averages 23.9 points for the Jazz, plus 4.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

The Jazz receive 27.8 points per game from Lauri Markkanen, plus 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 8.8 points, 9.6 boards and 4.1 assists. He is sinking 47.4% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz are getting 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Kyle Filipowski.

Per game, Ace Bailey provides the Jazz 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

