Jazz vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Sunday, March 23, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (56-14) visit the Utah Jazz (16-55) after losing three home road in a row. The Cavaliers are double-digit favorites by 15.5 points in the contest, which starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 23, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5.

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -15.5 235.5 -1351 +810

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (81.1%)

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 41 times this season (41-27-2).

The Jazz have played 71 games, with 36 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 44 times out of 71 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have hit the over on 40 of 71 set point totals (56.3%).

Against the spread, Cleveland has fared better at home, covering 21 times in 35 home games, and 20 times in 35 road games.

The Cavaliers have gone over the total in a lower percentage of home games (60%) than games on the road (65.7%).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results away (19-16-0) than at home (17-18-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (52.8%, 19 of 36) than away (60%, 21 of 35).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 23.8 points, 4.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.7 points, 3.1 assists and 9.3 rebounds.

Darius Garland averages 20.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 70.2% from the field (first in league).

Ty Jerome's numbers on the season are 12 points, 2.5 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler averages 11.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is also sinking 68.6% of his shots from the field (third in NBA).

Keyonte George averages 16.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He is also draining 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

The Jazz are receiving 18.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Collin Sexton.

The Jazz get 7.9 points per game from Isaiah Collier, plus 3.3 boards and 6.2 assists.

The Jazz get 8.6 points per game from Kyle Filipowski, plus 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

