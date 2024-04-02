Jazz vs. Cavaliers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 2

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and BSOH

The Utah Jazz (29-46) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-30) on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5.

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -9.5 -114 -106 217.5 -112 -108 -490 +380

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (64.2%)

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have compiled a 36-37-2 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz are 38-37-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 36 times.

Jazz games this season have gone over the point total 53.3% of the time (40 out of 75 games with a set point total).

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread in road games (18-18-1) than it has at home (18-19-1).

The Cavaliers have exceeded the total in 21 of 38 home games (55.3%), compared to 15 of 37 road games (40.5%).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .605 (23-15-0). Away, it is .405 (15-22-0).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (20 times out of 38) than away (20 of 37) this season.

Cavaliers Leaders

Jarrett Allen averages 16.3 points, 10.6 boards and 2.7 assists.

Caris LeVert's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the field and 31.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Max Strus is averaging 12.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Darius Garland averages 18 points, 2.6 boards and 6.6 assists, shooting 44.9% from the field and 37% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Evan Mobley averages 15.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 58.9% from the field (ninth in league).

Jazz Leaders

Collin Sexton averages 18.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He is also draining 49.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Per game, Keyonte George provides the Jazz 12.8 points, 2.9 boards and 4.5 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Jazz are getting 8.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Walker Kessler.

Talen Horton-Tucker averages 9.5 points, 2.3 boards and 3.6 assists. He is making 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

The Jazz are getting 6.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Taylor Hendricks.

