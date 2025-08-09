Jaylen Wright 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jaylen Wright -- the Miami Dolphins running back -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Jaylen Wright Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Wright's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 23.7 349 80 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 64.8 169 57

Jaylen Wright 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 5 against the New England Patriots -- Wright finished with 8.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 13 carries, 86 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 2 Bills 0.4 5 4 0 - 0 0 4 Week 3 @Seahawks 1.7 2 17 0 - 0 0 17 Week 4 Titans 3.2 9 32 0 1 0 0 32 Week 5 @Patriots 8.6 13 86 0 - 0 0 86 Week 7 @Colts 3.3 5 33 0 - 0 0 33 Week 8 Cardinals 1.8 2 18 0 - 0 0 18 Week 9 @Bills 1.8 6 18 0 - 0 0 18 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jaylen Wright vs. Other Dolphins Rushers

The Dolphins threw the football on 56.9% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 43.1% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Wright's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jaylen Wright 68 249 0 5 3.7 De'Von Achane 203 907 6 38 4.5 Alexander Mattison 132 420 4 22 3.2 Tyreek Hill 8 53 0 0 6.6

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Jaylen Wright? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.