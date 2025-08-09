FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Jaylen Wright 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jaylen Wright -- the Miami Dolphins running back -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Jaylen Wright Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Wright's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points23.734980
2025 Projected Fantasy Points64.816957

Jaylen Wright 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 5 against the New England Patriots -- Wright finished with 8.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 13 carries, 86 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 2Bills0.4540-004
Week 3@Seahawks1.72170-0017
Week 4Titans3.2932010032
Week 5@Patriots8.613860-0086
Week 7@Colts3.35330-0033
Week 8Cardinals1.82180-0018
Week 9@Bills1.86180-0018

Jaylen Wright vs. Other Dolphins Rushers

The Dolphins threw the football on 56.9% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 43.1% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Wright's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Jaylen Wright68249053.7
De'Von Achane2039076384.5
Alexander Mattison1324204223.2
Tyreek Hill853006.6

Want more data and analysis on Jaylen Wright? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

