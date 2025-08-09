Jaylen Wright 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jaylen Wright -- the Miami Dolphins running back -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.
Jaylen Wright Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Wright's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|23.7
|349
|80
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|64.8
|169
|57
Jaylen Wright 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 5 against the New England Patriots -- Wright finished with 8.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 13 carries, 86 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 2
|Bills
|0.4
|5
|4
|0
|-
|0
|0
|4
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|1.7
|2
|17
|0
|-
|0
|0
|17
|Week 4
|Titans
|3.2
|9
|32
|0
|1
|0
|0
|32
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|8.6
|13
|86
|0
|-
|0
|0
|86
|Week 7
|@Colts
|3.3
|5
|33
|0
|-
|0
|0
|33
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|1.8
|2
|18
|0
|-
|0
|0
|18
|Week 9
|@Bills
|1.8
|6
|18
|0
|-
|0
|0
|18
Jaylen Wright vs. Other Dolphins Rushers
The Dolphins threw the football on 56.9% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 43.1% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Wright's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Jaylen Wright
|68
|249
|0
|5
|3.7
|De'Von Achane
|203
|907
|6
|38
|4.5
|Alexander Mattison
|132
|420
|4
|22
|3.2
|Tyreek Hill
|8
|53
|0
|0
|6.6
