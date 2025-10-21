Jaylen Warren Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Running back Jaylen Warren has a matchup against the second-ranked run defense in the league (76.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, when his Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Warren worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Packers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Jaylen Warren Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 53.04

53.04 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

0.21 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.67

20.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Warren Fantasy Performance

Warren is the 27th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 100th overall, as he has put up 55.5 total fantasy points (11.1 per game).

Over his last three games, Warren has amassed 30.2 fantasy points (10.1 per game) as he's run for 226 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 45 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 76 yards on 11 catches (13 targets).

The high point of Warren's fantasy season came against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, when he put up 15.8 fantasy points with four receptions (on five targets) for 31 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaylen Warren's game versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 6.3 fantasy points. He rushed for 52 yards on 11 carries on the day with two catches for 11 yards.

Packers Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Green Bay has allowed at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Packers have allowed at least three passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed eight players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Green Bay this year.

No player has put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Packers this year.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD versus Green Bay this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Packers this season.

