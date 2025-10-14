Jaylen Warren Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Running back Jaylen Warren is looking at a matchup versus the 28th-ranked rushing defense in the league (135.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

With Warren's next game against the Bengals, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Warren this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jaylen Warren Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: October 16, 2025

October 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 59.99

59.99 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.49

16.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Warren Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Warren is currently the 33rd-ranked player in fantasy (134th overall), with 39.7 total fantasy points (9.9 per game).

During his last three games, Warren has 27.8 total fantasy points (9.3 per game), carrying the ball 43 times for 147 yards and zero touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 131 yards on 11 catches (12 targets).

The high point of Warren's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 13.4 fantasy points. He also had 48 rushing yards on 14 attempts (3.4 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaylen Warren's game versus the Cleveland Browns last week was his worst of the year, as he posted just 6.3 fantasy points. He rushed for 52 yards on 11 carries on the day with two catches for 11 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

Cincinnati has given up two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

The Bengals have allowed two players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Cincinnati this year.

Two players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to six players this year.

The Bengals have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jaylen Warren? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.