Jaylen Warren Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Jaylen Warren and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Cleveland Browns, who have the top-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (75.6 yards allowed per game).

Is Warren a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Browns? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Warren this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jaylen Warren Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 60.29

60.29 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30

0.30 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.30

16.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Warren Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Warren is currently the 35th-ranked fantasy player (131st overall), posting 33.4 total fantasy points (11.1 per game).

In Week 3 against the New England Patriots, Warren toted the ball 18 times for 47 yards (2.6 yards per carry) with five catches (on six targets) for 34 yards as a receiver, good for 8.1 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland is yet to allow someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Browns have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed only one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Cleveland has given up more than 100 yards receiving to only one player this year.

A total of Eight players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Browns this season.

Cleveland has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Browns' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Cleveland has allowed at least one rushing TD to three players this season.

The Browns have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jaylen Warren? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.