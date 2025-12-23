Jaylen Warren Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Jaylen Warren and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Cleveland Browns and their 14th-ranked run defense (113.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Warren, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game versus the Browns.

Jaylen Warren Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 59.82

59.82 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

0.22 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.72

14.72 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Warren Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Warren is currently the 17th-ranked fantasy player (46th overall), posting 160.8 total fantasy points (11.5 per game).

Over his last three games, Warren has totaled 44.1 fantasy points (14.7 per game) as he's scampered for 189 yards and scored two touchdowns on 34 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 72 yards on eight catches (eight targets) with one TDs.

Warren has posted 67.3 fantasy points (13.5 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 292 yards with four touchdowns on 62 carries. He has also contributed 81 yards on 10 catches (12 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Warren's fantasy season was last week's performance against the Detroit Lions, when he posted 27.1 fantasy points (14 receptions, 143 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaylen Warren disappointed his fantasy managers against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, when he managed only 4.8 fantasy points (12 carries, 33 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not let a player total more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Browns have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to just two opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed a TD reception by 19 players this season.

Cleveland has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to just three players this season.

The Browns have allowed only three players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Cleveland has given up at least one rushing TD to 11 players this year.

The Browns have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only three players this season.

