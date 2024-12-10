Jaylen Warren Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

In Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), running back Jaylen Warren and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the eighth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (105.8 yards conceded per game).

Warren vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.20

35.20 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

0.18 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.79

17.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Warren Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Warren is currently the 40th-ranked fantasy player (185th overall), tallying 62.1 total fantasy points (5.6 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Warren has amassed 26.0 fantasy points (8.7 per game) as he's run for 101 yards and scored one touchdown on 23 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 99 yards on nine grabs (13 targets).

Warren has delivered 40.3 total fantasy points (8.1 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 46 times for 208 yards and one score. As a receiver, he has tacked on 155 yards on 15 receptions (19 targets).

The high point of Warren's fantasy season was a Week 12 performance versus the Cleveland Browns, a game when he went off for three catches and 19 receiving yards (12.4 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Jaylen Warren delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (0.1 points) in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, rushing for five yards on three carries with one catch for -4 yards.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Eagles have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Philadelphia has given up two or more passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for more than two TDs in a game against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

A total of 14 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Eagles this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Philadelphia this season.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this season.

The Eagles have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

