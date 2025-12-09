Jaylen Warren Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Jaylen Warren and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Miami Dolphins and their 25th-ranked run defense (131.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Jaylen Warren Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: December 15, 2025

December 15, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 59.82

59.82 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.42

14.42 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Warren Fantasy Performance

With 128.9 fantasy points this season (10.7 per game), Warren is the 19th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 55th among all players.

In his last three games, Warren has picked up 35.4 fantasy points (11.8 per game), running for 116 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 36 carries. He has also contributed 58 yards on five catches (seven targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

Warren has amassed 51.2 fantasy points (10.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 248 yards with two touchdowns on 60 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 84 yards on nine receptions (11 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Warren's fantasy season came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, when he collected 15.8 fantasy points with 127 rushing yards on 16 carries. As a receiver, he hauled in four balls (on five targets) for 31 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jaylen Warren let down his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, when he managed only 6.3 fantasy points (11 carries, 52 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed only one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Miami this year.

Just two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Dolphins this season.

Miami has allowed just one player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Miami has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to only one player this season.

The Dolphins have allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Miami has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Dolphins have given up at least two rushing TDs to only two players this year.

