Jaylen Warren Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Jaylen Warren and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Baltimore Ravens, who have the 18th-ranked run defense in the league (118.4 yards allowed per game).

With Warren's next game against the Ravens, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Jaylen Warren Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.03

56.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

0.21 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.31

17.31 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Warren Fantasy Performance

Warren has put up 116.7 fantasy points in 2025 (10.6 per game), which ranks him 19th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 57 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Warren has put up 29.9 fantasy points (10.0 per game), rushing for 165 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 38 carries. He has also contributed 14 yards on four catches (six targets) as a pass-catcher.

Warren has delivered 53.9 total fantasy points (10.8 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 68 times for 266 yards and four scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 33 yards on eight receptions (10 targets).

The high point of Warren's fantasy season was a Week 7 outburst against the Cincinnati Bengals, a matchup in which he posted 15.8 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 16 carries, 127 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaylen Warren's matchup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 6.3 fantasy points. He rushed for 52 yards on 11 carries on the day with two catches for 11 yards.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has conceded more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Ravens this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs against Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed only two players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of four players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Baltimore this season.

A total of 17 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has given up at least one rushing TD to eight players this season.

The Ravens have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

