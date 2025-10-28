Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins will face the Baltimore Ravens and their 28th-ranked pass defense (250.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Waddle worth a look for his next matchup versus the Ravens? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Jaylen Waddle Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens

Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: October 30, 2025

October 30, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 76.27

76.27 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle Fantasy Performance

With 74.7 fantasy points in 2025 (9.3 per game), Waddle is the 11th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 61st overall.

In his last three games, Waddle has produced 27.2 fantasy points (9.1 per game), as he's caught 12 passes on 18 targets for 209 yards and one touchdown.

Waddle has totaled 367 receiving yards and two scores on 21 catches (33 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 49.0 points (9.8 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Waddle's fantasy season came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, when he racked up 17.0 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in six balls (on nine targets) for 110 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaylen Waddle's matchup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 1.5 fantasy points. He had one reception for 15 yards on the day.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed over 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Ravens have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Baltimore has allowed at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

The Ravens have allowed two players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Baltimore has allowed two players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Baltimore has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Ravens have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this season.

Baltimore has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this season.

The Ravens have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

