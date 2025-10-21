Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle will take on the top-ranked pass defense of the Atlanta Falcons (141.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Waddle's next game versus the Falcons, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Jaylen Waddle Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.30

69.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle Fantasy Performance

Waddle is currently the 21st-ranked fantasy player at his position (89th overall), tallying 58.8 total fantasy points (8.4 per game).

During his last three games Waddle has been targeted 21 times, with 13 receptions for 220 yards and one TD, leading to 28.3 fantasy points (9.4 per game) during that period.

Waddle has been targeted 33 times, with 21 receptions for 307 yards and two TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 43.0 fantasy points (8.6 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Waddle's fantasy season came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, when he tallied 17.0 fantasy points with six receptions (on nine targets) for 110 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Jaylen Waddle's matchup versus the Cleveland Browns last week was his worst of the year, as he posted just 1.5 fantasy points. He had one reception for 15 yards on the day.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not allowed a player to put up over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Falcons this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Atlanta this year.

Only one player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Falcons this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have given up a touchdown reception by six players this year.

Only one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Atlanta this year.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

Just one player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Falcons this season.

