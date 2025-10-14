Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins will face the Cleveland Browns and their seventh-ranked passing defense (182.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Waddle worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Browns?

Jaylen Waddle Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.91

68.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Waddle is currently the 14th-ranked fantasy player (66th overall), putting up 57.3 total fantasy points (9.6 per game).

In his last three games, Waddle has grabbed 15 balls (on 23 targets) for 253 yards and one touchdown, good for 31.6 fantasy points (10.5 per game).

Waddle has produced 54.3 fantasy points (10.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 25 passes on 35 targets for 360 yards and three touchdowns.

The peak of Waddle's fantasy season came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, when he racked up 17.0 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he hauled in six balls (on nine targets) for 110 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Jaylen Waddle had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, when he tallied just 3.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to total more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Browns have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Cleveland has allowed three players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Only one player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Browns this season.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed a touchdown catch by 10 players this year.

Cleveland has given up at least two receiving TDs to two players this season.

The Browns have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Cleveland has given up at least one rushing touchdown to three players this year.

The Browns have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

