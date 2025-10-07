Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wideout Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins will face the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the fourth-ranked passing defense in the league (172.2 yards conceded per game).

Is Waddle a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Chargers? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Waddle this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jaylen Waddle Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.67

68.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle Fantasy Performance

With 47.5 fantasy points this season (9.5 per game), Waddle is the 17th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 75th among all players.

During his last three games Waddle has been targeted 21 times, with 14 receptions for 197 yards and two TDs. He has put up 31.7 fantasy points (10.6 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Waddle's fantasy season so far was last week against the Carolina Panthers, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 17.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaylen Waddle's game versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 3.0 fantasy points. He tallied four receptions for 30 yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chargers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has not given up more than one passing TD to any opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed just one player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Chargers have allowed four players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this year.

A total of four players have run for at least one TD against Los Angeles this season.

Just one player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Chargers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jaylen Waddle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.