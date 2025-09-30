Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Wideout Jaylen Waddle faces a matchup versus the 12th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (198.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, when his Miami Dolphins meet the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Waddle, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece prior to his upcoming game against the Panthers.

Jaylen Waddle Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.41

68.41 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Waddle is currently the 28th-ranked player in fantasy (114th overall), with 30.5 total fantasy points (7.6 per game).

In his last three games, Waddle has racked up 27.5 total fantasy points (9.2 per game), reeling in 13 balls (on 18 targets) for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

The highlight of Waddle's fantasy season came against the New England Patriots in Week 2, when he collected 12.8 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he reeled in five balls (on six targets) for 68 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Jaylen Waddle stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, hauling in four passes on five targets for 30 yards (3.0 fantasy points).

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina is yet to allow someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed one player to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

No opposing QB has passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Panthers this season.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed four players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Carolina this year.

One player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Panthers this year.

A total of five players have run for at least one touchdown against Carolina this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Panthers this season.

