Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their 27th-ranked pass defense (242 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Waddle's next game against the Buccaneers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Waddle this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jaylen Waddle Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.79

51.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Waddle is currently the 15th-ranked player in fantasy (74th overall), with 129.4 total fantasy points (8.6 per game).

During his last three games Waddle has been targeted 20 times, with 12 receptions for 148 yards and one TD, leading to 22.9 fantasy points (7.6 per game) during that period.

Waddle has amassed 240 receiving yards and one score on 18 catches (33 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 32.1 points (6.4 per game) during that period.

The peak of Waddle's fantasy season came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, when he tallied 17.0 fantasy points with six receptions (on nine targets) for 110 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Jaylen Waddle delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (1.5 points) in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns, hauling in one ball for 15 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Five players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least two TD passes to nine opposing QBs this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed four players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has given up more than 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

A total of 21 players have caught a TD pass versus the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed four players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed only two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one TD against Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed four players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jaylen Waddle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.