Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Wideout Jaylen Waddle faces a matchup against the 28th-ranked pass defense in the league (244.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Miami Dolphins play the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Jaylen Waddle Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: December 15, 2025

December 15, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 65.05

65.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Waddle Fantasy Performance

With 119.6 fantasy points in 2025 (9.2 per game), Waddle is the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position and 61st overall.

In his last three games, Waddle has totaled 142 receiving yards and one touchdown on 11 catches (20 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 22.3 (7.4 per game) during that stretch.

Waddle has reeled in 22 balls (on 36 targets) for 308 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 44.9 fantasy points (9.0 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Waddle's fantasy campaign was a Week 5 outburst versus the Carolina Panthers, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 17.0 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaylen Waddle's matchup versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 1.5 fantasy points. He had one reception for 15 yards on the day.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has conceded over 300 yards passing to four players this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Steelers have allowed three players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed nine players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed four players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Pittsburgh has given up at least one rushing TD to nine players this year.

The Steelers have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

