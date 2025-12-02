Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins will meet the New York Jets and their 10th-ranked passing defense (196.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Waddle worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Jets? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Waddle this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jaylen Waddle Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.11

61.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Waddle is currently the 12th-ranked player in fantasy (72nd overall), with 106.5 total fantasy points (8.9 per game).

In his last three games, Waddle has caught 11 balls (on 20 targets) for 176 yards and one touchdown, good for 23.6 fantasy points (7.9 per game).

Waddle has hauled in 22 balls (on 35 targets) for 357 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 47.7 fantasy points (9.5 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Waddle's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers, when he caught six balls on nine targets for 110 yards with one touchdown, good for 17.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaylen Waddle disappointed his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, when he managed only 1.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not let a player put up over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Jets have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

New York has allowed five players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to just two opposing QBs this year.

A total of two players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this year.

The Jets have given up a touchdown reception by 17 players this year.

Just two players have caught more than one TD pass versus New York this season.

Three players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Jets this season.

New York has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Jets have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jaylen Waddle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.