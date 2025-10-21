Jayden Daniels Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will take on the fourth-ranked pass defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (174.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Is Daniels a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Chiefs? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Jayden Daniels Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs

Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: October 27, 2025

October 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.4

17.4 Projected Passing Yards: 211.71

211.71 Projected Passing TDs: 1.20

1.20 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.04

39.04 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Daniels Fantasy Performance

With 96.2 fantasy points this season (19.2 per game), Daniels is the 17th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 27th among all players.

Over his last three games, Daniels has generated 56.4 fantasy points (18.8 per game), as he's racked up 598 yards on 46-of-74 passing with five touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 126 rushing yards on 26 carries with one TD.

The peak of Daniels' fantasy campaign was a Week 6 performance versus the Chicago Bears, a game when he came through with 52 rushing yards on 10 carries (for 21.6 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jayden Daniels had his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he tallied 17.1 fantasy points -- 15-of-26 (57.7%), 231 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 8 carries, 39 yards.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed two players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Just one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City's defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Chiefs have given up a touchdown catch by six players this year.

Kansas City has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to just one player this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has given up at least one rushing touchdown to five players this year.

The Chiefs have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this season.

