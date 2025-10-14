Jayden Daniels Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will match up with the 32nd-ranked pass defense of the Dallas Cowboys (269.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Daniels for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Cowboys? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Daniels this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jayden Daniels Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 22.2

22.2 Projected Passing Yards: 220.31

220.31 Projected Passing TDs: 1.93

1.93 Projected Rushing Yards: 42.47

42.47 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

Projections provided by numberFire

Daniels Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Daniels is currently the 22nd-ranked fantasy player (37th overall), posting 78.5 total fantasy points (19.6 per game).

In his last three games, Daniels has amassed 58.4 fantasy points (19.5 per game), connecting on 58-of-94 passes for 642 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 108 rushing yards on 25 carries.

The peak of Daniels' fantasy season was last week's performance against the Chicago Bears, a matchup in which he tallied 21.6 fantasy points -- 19-of-26 (73.1%), 211 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 10 carries, 52 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jayden Daniels had his worst game of the season in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he posted 17.1 fantasy points -- 15-of-26 (57.7%), 231 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 8 carries, 39 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

The Cowboys have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have given up a touchdown catch by 11 players this season.

Dallas has given up two or more receiving TDs to three players this year.

The Cowboys have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this season.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Dallas this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD versus the Cowboys this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jayden Daniels? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.