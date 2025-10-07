Jayden Daniels Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Quarterback Jayden Daniels has a matchup versus the 17th-ranked pass defense in the league (215 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Washington Commanders meet the Chicago Bears, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Daniels worth a look for his next matchup against the Bears? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Daniels this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jayden Daniels Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears

Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: October 13, 2025

October 13, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 21.9

21.9 Projected Passing Yards: 229.98

229.98 Projected Passing TDs: 1.80

1.80 Projected Rushing Yards: 43.54

43.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

Daniels Fantasy Performance

With 56.9 fantasy points in 2025 (19.0 per game), Daniels is the 26th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 50th overall.

Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Daniels completed 57.7% of his passes for 231 yards, with one touchdown and zero interceptions with 39 rushing yards on the ground, good for 17.1 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bears Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed three players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Bears have allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Chicago has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

A total of Seven players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Bears have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown versus Chicago this season.

The Bears have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jayden Daniels? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.