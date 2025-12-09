Jayden Daniels Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will take on the 24th-ranked passing defense of the New York Giants (231.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Jayden Daniels Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Washington Commanders at New York Giants Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.2

17.2 Projected Passing Yards: 204.59

204.59 Projected Passing TDs: 1.35

1.35 Projected Rushing Yards: 34.15

34.15 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30

Daniels Fantasy Performance

With 114.1 fantasy points in 2025 (16.3 per game), Daniels is the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 72nd overall.

Through his last three games, Daniels has connected on 37-of-64 throws for 387 yards, with one passing touchdown and two interceptions, resulting in 35.6 total fantasy points (11.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 102 rushing yards on 22 attempts with two TDs.

Daniels has accumulated 829 passing yards (71-of-116) with five TDs and three picks in his last five games, leading to 74.3 fantasy points (14.9 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 193 yards rushing on 40 carries with two touchdowns.

The highlight of Daniels' fantasy campaign was a Week 6 outburst versus the Chicago Bears, a game where he went off for 211 passing yards and three touchdowns with one pick (for 21.6 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 52 rushing yards on 10 attempts (5.2 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy perspective, Jayden Daniels' game against the Minnesota Vikings last week was his worst of the season, as he put up 2.7 fantasy points. He passed for 78 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw one pick on the day.

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this year.

The Giants have given up at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this season.

New York has allowed seven players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this year.

A total of four players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this season.

The Giants have allowed 21 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

New York has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to only two players this year.

Five players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Giants this season.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one TD versus New York this year.

The Giants have given up at least two rushing TDs to just two players this year.

