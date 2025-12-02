Jayden Daniels Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Quarterback Jayden Daniels is looking at a matchup against the fifth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (178.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Washington Commanders meet the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Daniels for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Vikings? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Jayden Daniels Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Minnesota Vikings

Washington Commanders at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 Projected Passing Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Passing TDs: 0.00

0.00 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.96

35.96 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Daniels Fantasy Performance

With 111.4 fantasy points in 2025 (18.6 per game), Daniels is the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 63rd overall.

Through his last three games, Daniels has completed 47-of-70 passes for 520 yards, with four passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 54.5 total fantasy points (18.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 138 rushing yards on 28 attempts with two TDs.

Daniels has compiled 951 passing yards (86-of-138) with seven TDs and two picks in his last five games, leading to 91.3 fantasy points (18.3 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 194 yards rushing on 43 carries with two touchdowns.

The peak of Daniels' fantasy campaign was a Week 6 performance versus the Chicago Bears, a game when he went off for 52 rushing yards on 10 carries (for 21.6 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jayden Daniels let down his fantasy managers against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, when he managed only 15.2 fantasy points -- 16-of-22 (72.7%), 153 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 10 carries, 51 yards, 1 TD. It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has conceded over 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed four players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Only two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed a touchdown catch by 13 players this year.

Only one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Minnesota this year.

Four players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

Only two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Vikings this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jayden Daniels? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.