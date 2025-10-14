Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will take on the fifth-ranked pass defense of the Houston Texans (175.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, at 10 p.m. ET on Monday.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans

Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans Game Date: October 20, 2025

October 20, 2025 Game Time: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 76.21

76.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance

Smith-Njigba has been one of the top players in fantasy at the WR position this season, ranking second with 14.5 fantasy points per game (86.7 total points). He is 26th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Smith-Njigba has compiled 373 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 20 catches (27 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 50.4 (16.8 per game) during that period.

Smith-Njigba has posted 76.3 fantasy points (15.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 43 targets into 33 catches for 572 yards and three TDs.

The high point of Smith-Njigba's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, when he compiled 22.2 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Jaxon Smith-Njigba had his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals, when he posted just 9.0 fantasy points (3 receptions, 11 yards).

Texans Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Houston this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Texans this year.

Houston has allowed only one player to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Texans have not allowed someone to throw more than two TDs against them in a game this season.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Houston this season.

The Texans have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Houston has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Texans this season.

