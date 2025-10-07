Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 27th-ranked passing defense in the league (250.4 yards allowed per game).

Is Smith-Njigba a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Jaguars? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 78.37

78.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance

Smith-Njigba has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 64.5 fantasy points (12.9 per game) rank him fifth at the WR position and 36th overall.

During his last three games Smith-Njigba has been targeted 20 times, with 17 receptions for 307 yards and two TDs. He has posted 43.8 fantasy points (14.6 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Smith-Njigba's fantasy season so far was last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 19.2 fantasy points. He also had eight receptions (on nine targets) for 132 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaxon Smith-Njigba disappointed his fantasy managers against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, when he managed only 9.0 fantasy points (3 receptions, 11 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Jacksonville has allowed at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

No opposing QB has passed for three or more touchdowns in a game against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Jaguars have allowed eight players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Jaguars have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Jacksonville has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Jaguars have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

