Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

In Week 5 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (187.8 yards allowed per game).

With Smith-Njigba's next game against the Buccaneers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 72.49

72.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Smith-Njigba is currently the ninth-ranked player in fantasy (55th overall), with 45.3 total fantasy points (11.3 per game).

In his last three games, Smith-Njigba has produced 34.9 fantasy points (11.6 per game), as he's caught 17 passes on 21 targets for 278 yards and one touchdown.

The highlight of Smith-Njigba's fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 15.6 fantasy points. He also had five receptions (on six targets) for 96 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaxon Smith-Njigba let down his fantasy managers against the Arizona Cardinals last week, when he mustered only 9.0 fantasy points (3 receptions, 11 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs against Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have not allowed someone to throw more than two TDs against them in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed one player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed five players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Tampa Bay has given up two or more receiving TDs to one player this year.

No player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Buccaneers have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

