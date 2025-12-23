Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will take on the 16th-ranked pass defense of the Carolina Panthers (209.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Smith-Njigba a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Panthers? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.1

16.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 92.17

92.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.53

Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance

With 225.3 fantasy points in 2025 (15.0 per game), Smith-Njigba is the No. 1 fantasy player at his position and 21st overall.

In his last three games, Smith-Njigba has tallied 301 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 22 catches (32 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 48.0 (16.0 per game) during that period.

Smith-Njigba has compiled 491 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 32 catches (46 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 79.4 (15.9 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Smith-Njigba's season as a fantasy producer came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, as he posted 29.1 fantasy points by running for four yards on one attempt. In the receiving game, he grabbed eight passes on 10 targets for 167 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaxon Smith-Njigba let down his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13, when he managed only 2.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

The Panthers have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Carolina has given up two or more TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

The Panthers have allowed just two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of five players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Just one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed just three players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one TD versus Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only three players this season.

