Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

In Week 16 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks will meet the Los Angeles Rams, who have the 19th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (219.7 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Smith-Njigba worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Rams? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: December 18, 2025

December 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.0

16.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 96.23

96.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance

With 209.7 fantasy points in 2025 (15.0 per game), Smith-Njigba is the No. 1 fantasy player at his position and 21st overall.

In his last three games, Smith-Njigba has tallied 228 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 16 catches (23 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 34.7 (11.6 per game) during that stretch.

Smith-Njigba has compiled 500 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 33 catches (45 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 75.4 (15.1 per game) during that period.

The peak of Smith-Njigba's fantasy season came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, when he put up 29.1 fantasy points with eight receptions (on 10 targets) for 167 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Jaxon Smith-Njigba had his worst performance of the season in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he tallied just 2.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Rams Defensive Performance

Three players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed six players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Rams have given up three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed over 100 yards receiving to seven players this season.

A total of 19 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Rams this year.

Just two players have caught more than one TD pass against Los Angeles this season.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Rams have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

