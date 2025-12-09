Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Indianapolis Colts and their 29th-ranked passing defense (246.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Is Smith-Njigba a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Colts? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts

Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.4

15.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 89.14

89.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.55

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance

With 198.4 fantasy points in 2025 (15.3 per game), Smith-Njigba is the top fantasy player at his position and 21st overall.

In his last three games, Smith-Njigba has hauled in 17 balls (on 24 targets) for 282 yards and four touchdowns, good for 52.5 fantasy points (17.5 per game).

Smith-Njigba has been targeted 42 times, with 31 receptions for 480 yards and five TDs, during his last five games, leading to 79.4 fantasy points (15.9 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Smith-Njigba's fantasy campaign was a Week 12 outburst versus the Tennessee Titans, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 29.1 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Jaxon Smith-Njigba let down his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13, when he mustered only 2.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has conceded more than 300 yards passing to four players this season.

The Colts have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Indianapolis has allowed at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed over 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

The Colts have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Indianapolis has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Colts this year.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one touchdown against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this year.

