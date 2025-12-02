Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks will face the Atlanta Falcons and their eighth-ranked passing defense (187.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Smith-Njigba for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Falcons? We've got stats and information for you below.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.7

17.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 105.82

105.82 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.53

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance

Smith-Njigba is currently the top fantasy player at his position (21st overall), compiling 177.3 fantasy points (14.8 per game).

During his last three games Smith-Njigba has been targeted 26 times, with 19 receptions for 295 yards and two TDs. He has put up 43.0 fantasy points (14.3 per game) during that stretch.

Smith-Njigba has posted 72.3 fantasy points (14.5 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 41 targets into 32 catches for 517 yards and three TDs.

The high point of Smith-Njigba's fantasy season came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, when he racked up 29.1 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaxon Smith-Njigba stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the Minnesota Vikings, hauling in two passes on four targets for 23 yards (2.3 fantasy points).

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has allowed just one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Falcons have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

Atlanta has allowed two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 16 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons this season.

Only two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Atlanta this season.

Two players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Falcons this year.

A total of seven players have run for at least one touchdown against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jaxon Smith-Njigba?