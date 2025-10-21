Javonte Williams Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Javonte Williams and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Denver Broncos and their ninth-ranked run defense (93.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Williams for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Broncos? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Javonte Williams Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.9

13.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 75.03

75.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.69

15.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Williams has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 15.4 fantasy points per game (107.7 total points). Overall, he is 18th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Williams has put up 47.1 fantasy points (15.7 per game), running for 280 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 48 carries. He has also contributed 11 yards on seven catches (14 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

Williams has generated 70.3 fantasy points (14.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 441 yards with three touchdowns on 78 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 42 yards on 15 receptions (22 targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Williams' fantasy season came against the New York Jets in Week 5, when he racked up 25.9 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 135 rushing yards on 16 carries (8.4 YPC) with one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Javonte Williams stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, rushing 13 times for 29 yards, with five receptions for five yards as a receiver (3.4 fantasy points).

Broncos Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Denver has given up at least two TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

The Broncos have allowed only one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Denver has allowed just one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Denver this year.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to four players this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Broncos this season.

