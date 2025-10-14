Javonte Williams Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams will take on the 20th-ranked tun defense of the Washington Commanders (121.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Williams worth a look for his next game against the Commanders? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Javonte Williams Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.9

13.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 74.86

74.86 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.47

0.47 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.71

15.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Williams is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player (22nd overall), tallying 89.9 total fantasy points (15.0 per game).

Over his last three games, Williams has totaled 45.3 fantasy points (15.1 per game) as he's run for 249 yards and scored two touchdowns on 49 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 24 yards on nine catches (13 targets) with one TDs.

Williams has 71.5 total fantasy points (14.3 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 77 times for 422 yards with three touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 73 yards on 20 catches (25 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the New York Jets, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 25.9 fantasy points. He also had 135 rushing yards on 16 attempts (8.4 YPC) with one touchdown on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Javonte Williams disappointed his fantasy managers against the Carolina Panthers last week, when he managed only 3.4 fantasy points (13 carries, 29 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed only one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Washington has allowed three players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Commanders have given up three or more passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this year.

Washington has allowed four players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed a touchdown catch by seven players this season.

Just one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Washington this year.

One player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Commanders this season.

